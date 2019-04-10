Public input sought on plan to fix historic Maine swing bridge

The Maine Department of Transportation is seeking public input on proposed repairs to one of the largest remaining swing bridges in the state.

State transportation officials will hold a preliminary public meeting on May 1 to discuss the rehabilitation, fender system, structural repairs and repairs to the operator’s house on the Southport Bridge, which carries Route 27 over Townsend Gut at the Boothbay Harbor-Southport town line.

Built in 1939, the swing bridge has a main span length of 180 feet and a structure length of 374 feet.

The state has allocated $300,000 for the bridge work, according to the department’s three-year work plan.

Representatives of the department will be at the Boothbay Harbor town office from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 1 to share information about the project, listen to concerns, receive comments and answer questions, according to the department.

Questions about the project can be addressed to Leanne Timberlake at leanne.timberlake@maine.gov, by phone at 624-3422, or by regular mail to Maine Department of Transportation, Bridge Program, 16 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0016.