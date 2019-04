The Wiscasset Town Office will be closed all day Wednesday, and possibly Thursday, after a malfunctioning valve caused flooding throughout the building.

ServPro worked Wednesday morning to dry the carpets, Town Manager John O’Connell said.

The adjacent Wiscasset Police Department remained open throughout the incident, and O’Connell said he hoped the town office would reopen Thursday.

“We’re doing our very best,” he said.

Damage cost estimates were not immediately available.