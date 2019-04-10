5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

ELLSWORTH — The DownEast Dancers will hold a swing dance with music by Sentimental Journey and Alice French 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the DownEast Family Y, 238 State St. $12 per person, and $10 for students and seniors. For more information, call 207-667-8333.

BAR HARBOR — Lorrie Morgan, the first woman in country music to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums, will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, on the Criterion stage, 35 Cottage St. Lorrie Morgan is a Nashville native and the daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan. She made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at age 13, singing “Paper Roses.”

BROOKLIN — Random Pottery will hold a ceramic fairy house workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 29 Reach Road. The workshop will lead you through the steps of constructing a clay house for visiting fairies for outdoor or indoor use. Finished projects will be ready the following week for pickup. Suitable for all ages (children under 7 need to be accompanied by an adult).

CASTINE — Thomas Jamrog and Laurie Apgar Chandler will share stories, pictures and lessons learned from their long-distance adventures 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School St. Refreshments will be served, and the couple will sign copies of their book, “In the Path of Young Bulls: An Odyssey on America’s Continental Divide Trail.”

BLUE HILL — New Surry Theatre will present a staged reading of “God of Carnage” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, at the Blue Hill Town Hall Theater, 18 Union St. Yasmina Reza’s Tony and Olivier award-winning play follows two sets of parents trying to resolve a playground fight between their 11-year-old sons — without getting into a feud themselves. Suggested donation of $10. For more information, visit www.newsurrytheatre.org/other-offerings.

