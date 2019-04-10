Wilton woman dies from injuries suffered in fire

WILTON, Maine — Police in Maine say a woman has died after suffering injuries in a fire earlier this week.

A spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety says the Monday fire killed 54-year-old Lauralyn Wright, of Wilton. She died Wednesday morning.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

The Morning Sentinel reports firefighters rescued Wright at Village View Apartments in Wilton and took her by ambulance to a hospital in Farmington. She was then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police say the fire started in Wright’s bedroom and was contained to it. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.