Maine man arrested after police say he threw fentanyl from car

A Sanford man was arrested on Friday after police say he threw a bag of fentanyl from a car during a traffic stop.

A state trooper stopped a sedan in Lebanon for a traffic violation, and during the stop, he suspected the occupants were involved in criminal activity and conducted a roadside investigation, according to the Maine State Police.

Brandon Smith, 34, allegedly threw an item, which police said was a plastic bag containing fentanyl, from the car and then fled on foot into the woods.

Troopers and a K-9 tracked Smith for about a mile through the woods to a trailer park where the trail ended at a trailer, the state police said.

After troopers set up a perimeter around the trailer, Smith complied with an order to exit it and was arrested without incident, according to the state police.

Smith was charged with aggravated trafficking in a schedule W drug, state police said. He is being held on $10,500 bail at the York County Jail in Alfred.