Kittery leaders concerned about construction on Piscataqua River Bridge

Major construction is planned for the Piscataqua River Bridge, but some Kittery leaders are concerned it’ll create traffic headaches during tourist season.

The Maine Department of Transportation said the bridge, which connects New Hampshire to Maine and is the busiest in the state, needs several renovations. The three-year plan includes paving all lanes of traffic both ways and replacing traffic barriers.

Project managers said the renovations could cost more than $50 million when it’s all over.

The Transportation Department said the renovations are needed to preserve the useful life of the bridge.

The Transportation Department said it will do everything it can to avoid traffic backup issues from construction.

“It’s a problem,” project designer Daniel Myers said. “We’ve done everything we possibly could on this project, on this contract, to try to keep new issues to a minimum. We understand it’s going to be even more problematic to have construction equipment around.”

Locals understand the need for the bridge renovations and are hoping they can work closely with the Transportation Department.

Construction is slated to be underway by June, and will be completed by May 2022.