York
April 09, 2019
York Latest News | Ben Campbell | Bangor Metro | Real ID | Today's Paper
York

Deputy uses almonds to catch skittish horse wandering down the middle of Maine road

Stock image | Creative Commons
Stock image | Creative Commons
The Associated Press

CORNISH, Maine — A deputy-turned-horse-whisper is getting credit for saving a wandering horse in Maine.

The York County Sheriff’s Department received a report early Tuesday of a horse wandering in the middle of Route 25 in Cornish.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Sgt. Steve Thistlewood calmed the skittish horse, fashioned a halter and used some almonds to lure the horse close enough to catch.

A rancher agreed to keep the horse temporarily. The rancher said the 32-year-old horse was later returned to its owner.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news in Greater Portland and southern Maine.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like