Deputy uses almonds to catch skittish horse wandering down the middle of Maine road

CORNISH, Maine — A deputy-turned-horse-whisper is getting credit for saving a wandering horse in Maine.

The York County Sheriff’s Department received a report early Tuesday of a horse wandering in the middle of Route 25 in Cornish.

Sgt. Steve Thistlewood calmed the skittish horse, fashioned a halter and used some almonds to lure the horse close enough to catch.

A rancher agreed to keep the horse temporarily. The rancher said the 32-year-old horse was later returned to its owner.

