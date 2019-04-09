2 arrested after high-speed chase through York County

Two men face a slew of charges after police say they led officers from three towns on a high-speed chase on backroads across York County.

Bryan Farr-Luciano, 23, of Shapleigh and Dylan Roberts, 23, of Sanford were reportedly acting suspiciously at a North Berwick convenience store about 12:37 a.m. Monday, according to York police Sgt. Luke Ernenwein.

York Police Department | BDN York Police Department | BDN

Farr-Luciano was driving a green Volkswagen Beetle in which Roberts was a passenger. North Berwick police attempted to stop Farr-Luciano, who they suspected was driving under the influence, but he took off, leading officers on an 18-mile chase.

Berwick and North Berwick police pursued the Volkswagen down North Village Road to the intersection with Ogunquit Road in York, where York police officers joined the pursuit, Ernenwein said. During the chase, officers observed items being thrown from the vehicle, he said.

Speeds reached up to 60 mph on roads with a posted speed limit of 35 mph during the chase, according to the Portland Press Herald.

When the chase reached the Mountain Road, police deployed a spike mat, and Farr-Luciano lost control of the Volkswagen when he swerved to avoid it, nearly striking a parked cruiser before crashing, Ernenwein said.

Both Farr-Luciano and Roberts took off on foot, and they were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, Ernenwein said. Police found a stash of marijuana, methamphetamine, LSD, a scale, drug paraphernalia and two handguns along with ammunition in the crashed Volkswagen.

Farr-Luciano, a felon, faces charges of eluding police, refusing to submit to arrest, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving to endanger, criminal speeding, resisting arrest, operating after suspension, attaching false plates, passing a police roadblock, reckless conduct and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Ernenwein said.

Roberts was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest, Ernenwein said.