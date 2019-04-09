Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s with snow and rain throughout the state.
The Clifton man who spun off the road spoke to the BDN of the events that led to the death of Detective Ben Campbell
–“I have just been numb since the experience. I don’t even know how to react to the world anymore,” said 25-year-old Robert John Anthony. He was headed to an adult education class in Topsham when his Nissan Sentra hit a patch of what he thinks was black ice and spun 180 degrees. Detective Ben Campbell was on his way to a training assignment but stopped to help.
What to know before attending Detective Ben Campbell’s funeral in Portland
–Some Portland streets will be closed Tuesday as a crowd expected to reach the thousands mourns the death of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell during a funeral at the Cross Insurance Arena.
A beached dolphin was rescued on MDI and returned to the ocean
Trained responders rescued the juvenile white-sided dolphin, but the responders aren't sure why the male dolphin swam into a narrow cove near the village of West Tremont. The group returned the dolphin to the ocean at Seawall in Southwest Harbor.
The Bangor Symphony Orchestra has renewed its conductor’s contract
–Lucas Richman will continue to lead the Bangor Symphony Orchestra for the next five years. The orchestra’s 2019-20 season will give Richman a chance to show off an original work he’s composed on the effects of climate change on the Gulf of Maine and another score for which he conducted the original recording that appeared in an M. Night Shyamalan movie.
Four Mainers were accused of poaching elvers in Massachusetts. They also allegedly had drugs and ammo with them.
–The four Maine residents were arrested late Saturday night near Cape Cod. Each was charged with committing eight crimes.
How this children’s author was inspired by Maine waking up
–Tracey Hecht was facing a problem so many parents do: trying to get her kids to go to sleep. Then an idea came to her. What if she wrote a novel for middle-grade readers that started as nocturnal animals were waking up. And what if it was written in a way to make it read-aloud material? So she did it.
In other news …
Maine
Man accused of killing Maine deputy understood his Miranda rights, psychologist tells court
Maine woman accused of sending threatening letter to Susan Collins’ home
UMA will bypass national search for a new president and stick with its current leader
Business
Friendly’s abruptly closes Augusta restaurant and 22 others
Maine hospital lands $2.2 million for obesity study
Bangor Region Chamber and Husson University sign MBA incentive agreement
Politics
Maine unveils new driver’s license design that will include Real ID compliant marking
Out-of-state donors position Susan Collins to break campaign cash record
Mills administration wants inmates in Washington County, but not a full prison
Opinion
Maine hasn’t raised the governor’s pay in more than 20 years. It should now.
Do Democrats hate Trump more than they love America?
Why Maine businesses support expanding public pre-K education
Sports
Red Sox putting aside poor start to get rings, unveil banner
Trump administration cancels MLB deal with Cuba
The Bruins should have no problem with Toronto this year
