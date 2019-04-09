Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s with snow and rain throughout the state.

Gabor Degre | BDN

–“I have just been numb since the experience. I don’t even know how to react to the world anymore,” said 25-year-old Robert John Anthony. He was headed to an adult education class in Topsham when his Nissan Sentra hit a patch of what he thinks was black ice and spun 180 degrees. Detective Ben Campbell was on his way to a training assignment but stopped to help.

–Some Portland streets will be closed Tuesday as a crowd expected to reach the thousands mourns the death of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell during a funeral at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Courtesy of Allied Whale

–Trained responders rescued the juvenile white-sided dolphin, but the responders aren’t sure why the male dolphin swam into a narrow cove near the village of West Tremont. The group returned the dolphin to the ocean at Seawall in Southwest Harbor.Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–Lucas Richman will continue to lead the Bangor Symphony Orchestra for the next five years. The orchestra’s 2019-20 season will give Richman a chance to show off an original work he’s composed on the effects of climate change on the Gulf of Maine and another score for which he conducted the original recording that appeared in an M. Night Shyamalan movie.

–The four Maine residents were arrested late Saturday night near Cape Cod. Each was charged with committing eight crimes.

Courtesy of Fabled Films Press | Courtesy of Fabled Films Press

–Tracey Hecht was facing a problem so many parents do: trying to get her kids to go to sleep. Then an idea came to her. What if she wrote a novel for middle-grade readers that started as nocturnal animals were waking up. And what if it was written in a way to make it read-aloud material? So she did it.

In other news …

Maine

Man accused of killing Maine deputy understood his Miranda rights, psychologist tells court

Maine woman accused of sending threatening letter to Susan Collins’ home

UMA will bypass national search for a new president and stick with its current leader

Business

Friendly’s abruptly closes Augusta restaurant and 22 others

Maine hospital lands $2.2 million for obesity study

Bangor Region Chamber and Husson University sign MBA incentive agreement

Politics

Maine unveils new driver’s license design that will include Real ID compliant marking

Out-of-state donors position Susan Collins to break campaign cash record

Mills administration wants inmates in Washington County, but not a full prison

Opinion

Maine hasn’t raised the governor’s pay in more than 20 years. It should now.

Do Democrats hate Trump more than they love America?

Why Maine businesses support expanding public pre-K education

Sports

Red Sox putting aside poor start to get rings, unveil banner

Trump administration cancels MLB deal with Cuba

The Bruins should have no problem with Toronto this year

