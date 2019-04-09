Watch Detective Ben Campbell’s funeral service live

Thousands of members of the public and representatives from law enforcement agencies are expected to attend the 11 a.m. funeral service in Portland for Detective Ben Campbell of the Maine State Police.

The service at the Cross Insurance Arena comes nearly a week after a wheel that detached from a logging truck on Interstate 95 in Hampden struck Campbell as he helped a driver whose car had spun off the snowy highway.

A procession of state police vehicles on Monday brought Campbell’s body from Millinocket, where he lived with his wife, Hilary, and 6-month-old son, Everett, to Portland for the service.

Read the Bangor Daily News’ coverage of the accident that killed Campbell and details on Tuesday’s service.

