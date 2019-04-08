Maine news you need to know for Monday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to the low 40s from north to south, with snow or a wintry mix falling throughout the state.
The Mills administration wants inmates in Washington County, but not a full prison
–With a new governor and head of the state prison system in place, the administration in Augusta wants to re-establish a correctional facility in Washington County. But it may not result in inmates and staff returning to Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport. Community leaders in the county have argued for years against shutting it down and, since former Gov. Paul LePage closed it last summer, have been lobbying to have it reopened.
Clifton man, 26, was the driver Maine State Police detective was helping when he died
–Police have identified the driver Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was assisting on the side of Interstate 95 in Hampden when a wheel detached from a passing logging truck and fatally struck Campbell.
UMaine didn’t make it to ‘March Madness,’ but it still gets a trickle-down benefit
The University of Maine men’s basketball program has never qualified for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.
But the university’s athletic department does benefit financially from the NCAA’s biggest source of revenue each year, though not so much in the most publicized ways.
Midcoast home sells for $638,400 in online auction
–Following a trend for online real estate auctions, a Lincolnville home overlooking Penobscot Bay sold in an online auction April 3 after the owners had tried unsuccessfully to sell it through conventional real estate methods.
Told to develop cheaper plan, jail group will again pitch a $65 million, 300-bed Penobscot County Jail
–In a “deja vu all over again” moment, the Penobscot County Jail Advisory Committee is expected to recommend that a new, 300-bed jail be built to replace the overcrowded and aging facility in Bangor at a cost of about $65 million. That is the same recommendation the committee made to county commissioners last year and that commissioners endorsed unanimously. But in January, the commissioners told the committee to go back to the drawing board and come back with a cheaper, $20 million-$30 million jail plan to ease jail overcrowding.
See this: The BDN’s Emily Burnham review’s the ‘Pet Sematary’ reboot
–If you see the new version of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary,” don’t expect anything on par with the zeitgeist-grabbing thrill show that was the reboot of “IT,” or the moody, slow-burning menace of Hulu’s King-based series “Castle Rock.”
Tractor-trailer hauling potatoes crashes in Aroostook County
Portland man arrested for murder in shooting death
George H.W. Bush will be honored with a new stamp
Take a look inside the house that inspired Stephen King to write ‘Pet Sematary’
Alton voters approve $150,000 to expand fiber broadband
Habitat Bangor announces new executive director
Maine eyes new harvest rules for historic clamming industry
LL Bean awards grants for park projects
Jewelry store giant to close another 150 stores this year
How lawmakers are splitting on key parts of Janet Mills’ budget proposal
How Maine’s members of Congress voted this week
Mick Mulvaney says Democrats will ‘never’ see Trump’s tax returns
Susan Collins looks out for Maine’s seniors and retirees
SNAP is about making sure Americans aren’t hungry, not forcing them to find jobs
The year Maine went mad – the Know Nothingism of 1854-5
Maine swimmers set state records at YMCA national championships
UMaine, UMBC split America East baseball doubleheader
Several courses already open as Maine’s golf season tees off
