Maine news you need to know for Monday

–With a new governor and head of the state prison system in place, the administration in Augusta wants to re-establish a correctional facility in Washington County. But it may not result in inmates and staff returning to Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport. Community leaders in the county have argued for years against shutting it down and, since former Gov. Paul LePage closed it last summer, have been lobbying to have it reopened.

–Police have identified the driver Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was assisting on the side of Interstate 95 in Hampden when a wheel detached from a passing logging truck and fatally struck Campbell.

The University of Maine men’s basketball program has never qualified for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.

But the university’s athletic department does benefit financially from the NCAA’s biggest source of revenue each year, though not so much in the most publicized ways.

–Following a trend for online real estate auctions, a Lincolnville home overlooking Penobscot Bay sold in an online auction April 3 after the owners had tried unsuccessfully to sell it through conventional real estate methods.

–In a “deja vu all over again” moment, the Penobscot County Jail Advisory Committee is expected to recommend that a new, 300-bed jail be built to replace the overcrowded and aging facility in Bangor at a cost of about $65 million. That is the same recommendation the committee made to county commissioners last year and that commissioners endorsed unanimously. But in January, the commissioners told the committee to go back to the drawing board and come back with a cheaper, $20 million-$30 million jail plan to ease jail overcrowding.

–If you see the new version of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary,” don’t expect anything on par with the zeitgeist-grabbing thrill show that was the reboot of “IT,” or the moody, slow-burning menace of Hulu’s King-based series “Castle Rock.”

