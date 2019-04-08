Portland
April 08, 2019
Portland

What to know before attending Detective Ben Campbell’s funeral in Portland

Members of LifeFilght of Maine were among the first responders paying their respect as the procession transporting Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell’s body went past the Coldbrook Road exit in Hampden Monday afternoon on the way to Portland.
By Charles Eichacker, BDN Staff

Some Portland streets will be closed Tuesday as a crowd expected to reach the thousands mourns the death of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell during a funeral at the Cross Insurance Arena.

However, a shuttle service will be available to carry attendees to and from the parking lot at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

Thousands of members of the public and representatives from law enforcement agencies are expected to attend the 11 a.m. ceremony, which will honor Campbell nearly a week after a wheel that detached from a logging truck on Interstate 95 in Hampden struck him as he helped a driver whose car had spun off the snowy highway

While sections of road around the Portland venue will be closed Tuesday, the event’s organizers are inviting members of the general public to park at the Maine Mall in South Portland and take a shuttle to the ceremony.

The procession transporting Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell’s body goes past the Coldbrook Road exit in Hampden Monday afternoon on the way to Portland. Campbell died in an accident in Hampden on I-95 last Wednesday.

From 8:30 to 10 a.m., shuttles will be taking attendees from the lot at 380 Gorham Road to the venue, which opens its doors at 10 a.m., according to the general event website.

The ceremony will begin promptly at 11 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena. Afterward, return shuttles will leave from the Portland Fish Pier at the intersection of Center and Commercial streets, a short walk away from the arena.

The road closures will begin around 8:30 a.m. and last until 3 p.m., according to the city of Portland.

The closed sections of street will include Spring Street from High to Temple streets, Oak Street from Free to Spring streets, Center Street from Free to Commercial streets, Cross Street from Free to Spring streets, Free Street from High to Temple streets, and Cotton Street.

The city also warned of delays for drivers who go near the arena Tuesday.


