South Portland may ban feeding birds on city ponds

City officials want South Portland residents to stop feeding birds on ponds, like the one in Mill Creek, and they may decide to ban the popular practice in the coming weeks.

Ducks and geese are flocking to ponds, and people are more than happy to see them. With the weather warming, most days find someone tossing food at the birds.

According to South Portland Park Ranger April Bolstridge, the problem is this creates an overpopulation of birds, possibly leading to the spread of disease.

On top of this, feeding birds human food like bread and corn is unnatural for the birds, Bolstridge said.

“You want to let nature take its course. the ducks and geese will take its course. and they’ll be much happier, they will have energy and behave in a much more natural way,” she said.

There are signs at the Mill Creek pond asking people not to feed birds, a message park rangers support.

Bolstridge said birds are able to live off the vegetation around ponds.