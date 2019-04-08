Maine woman will serve a year in prison for fatal St. George crash

ROCKLAND, Maine — The driver in a St. George crash that left one man dead two years ago will serve one year in prison.

Kelsey J. Campbell, 21, of South Thomaston was sentenced last week for criminal operating under the influence and operating beyond license condition or restriction, according to court documents.

A manslaughter charge against Campbell was dismissed last year as part of a deferred sentencing agreement.

The charges stem from a May 25, 2017, crash on Route 131 in St. George in which Campbell was driving and went off the road, striking a tree before rolling over several times. One of her passengers, Zachary Elwell, 21, of St. George, died in the crash.

According to court documents, witnesses say Campbell was travelling at high rates of speed leading up to the crash. Her blood alcohol at the time was 0.21.

In accordance with the sentencing agreement reached last year, Campbell was sentenced to seven years in prison with all but one year suspended. After she is released from prison, she will be on probation for three years.

Campbell’s driver’s license has been suspended for 10 years. She will also have to pay $2,100 in fines.

She will begin to serve her sentence April 12.