Sophomore first baseman powers UMaine past Baltimore County

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine baseball team has been run-starved all season but sophomore first baseman Joe Bramanti keyed an 11-hit eruption on Sunday afternoon.

Bramanti drove in four runs with three hits, including an important two-run double in the fifth inning, to lead the Black Bears to a 9-2 America East victory over the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, at blustery Mahaney Diamond.

The teams had split a Saturday doubleheader with UMaine winning the opener 2-1 and UMBC triumphing 4-1 in the nightcap.

Following Sunday’s victory, UMaine improved to 4-22 overall and 3-5 in America East, while UMBC fell to 14-13 and 2-7, respectively.

UMaine, which entered Sunday’s game hitting 0.189 as a team and averaging just 2.3 runs per game, broke the game open with a three-run rally in the fifth inning that transformed a 3-2 lead into a 6-2 advantage.

Danny Casals opened the fifth by reaching on third baseman Christian Torres’ throwing error, and Colin Ridley was hit by a pitch thrown by reliever Greg Albert.

Following a balk, Bramanti turned on inside delivery and hooked a ground-rule double to left.

He eventually scored on Bobby Brennan’s infield hit.

UMaine added two more in the sixth on Bramanti’s run-scoring single and an outfield throwing error on the play that allowed a second run to score.

Ridley knocked in an eighth-inning run with a base hit.

Casals and Ridley each had two hits for UMaine.

The Black Bears strung together four two-out singles in the bottom the first to take a 2-1 lead after UMBC had pushed across a run in the top of the first on Terrence Pinkston’s soft single into center, his stolen base and Christian Torres slicing single into left center.

Casals started UMaine’s two-run rally in the bottom of the inning with a line-drive single to center and Ridley grounded a sharp single to right. Bramanti drove in Casals by spanking a single to center and Ryan Turenne picked up the first RBI of his career when his sinking liner fell out of the glove of diving center fielder Blaze O’Saben.

UMBC tied it in the top of the third as singles by Andres Machado and O’Saben (RBI) sandwiched a Pinkston sacrifice.

UMaine took the lead for good with a run without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the third.

Lefty Andy Rozylowicz, who came on in relief of starter Tanner Esposito in the second, walked Casals with one out and hit Ridley with a pitch.

Casals stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

Junior righty Cody Laweryson picked up his first win of the season with seven innings of impressive five-hit, two-run baseball, striking out 10 and walking three.

Nick Sinaola and Matt Geoffrion each pitched a scoreless inning.

Torres had two singles for UMBC.