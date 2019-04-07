NH police officer accused of drunken driving in fatal crash

Police say the man suspected of driving drunk in a crash that killed a New Hampshire woman is a Londonderry police officer.

State police say 27-year-old Tyler Berry of Amherst crossed the centerline in a pickup truck and hit a vehicle on Route 101 in Amherst Friday night.

Police say 21-year-old Sierra Croteau of Manchester was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Berry was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He was later arrested on a felony charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney. He could not be reached for comment. He was initially taken to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and then transferred.

The Londonderry Police Department says it will cooperate fully with the investigation and take appropriate action when more facts are known.