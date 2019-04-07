Clifton man, 26, was the driver Maine State Police detective was helping when he died

Police have identified the driver Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was assisting on the side of Interstate 95 in Hampden when a wheel detached from a passing logging truck and fatally struck Campbell.

Robert John Anthony, 26, of Clifton was driving the vehicle that spun off the southbound lanes of I-95 south of Coldbrook Road and was pointed north during Wednesday morning’s snowfall, according to Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland. Campbell, headed south to a training assignment in an unmarked state police SUV, stopped to help Anthony at about 7:30 a.m.

As a logging truck approached the scene, two wheels separated from the front axle on its trailer. One rolled into the median between the northbound and southbound lanes while the other struck Campbell before striking Anthony’s vehicle.

The driver of the logging truck with Scott Willett, 52, of Patten, the owner of Scott Willett Trucking.

Campbell, 31, had served about 6½ years with the Maine State Police and was a member of the agency’s polygraph unit. A Millinocket resident, he would have turned 32 on Monday.

He leaves behind a wife, Hilary, and a six-month-old son, Everett.

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. As of Sunday evening, McCausland said, representatives from 18 other state police and highway patrol agencies, as well as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, planned to attend the service.

State police have established an account at Bangor Savings Bank for those who want to help the Campbell family. Donations can be sent to the Detective Benjamin Campbell Fund, Bangor Savings Bank, P.O. Box 454, Skowhegan, 04976.