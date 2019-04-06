Brock Holt among roster moves before Red Sox game with Diamondbacks Saturday

The Boston Red Sox made several roster moves before Saturday’s away game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brock Holt, who plays both the infield and outfield, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a scratched cornea in his right eye.

Holt, along with center fielder Mookie Betts and right fielder J.D. Martinez, were unable to track down a pop fly single hit by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zack Godley during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game on Friday in Phoenix.

In addition to Holt, left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Dave Dombrowski, president of Red Sox baseball operations, made the announcement.

Infielder/outfielder Tzu-Wei Lin and right-handed pitcher Marcus Walden were recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Holt, 30, has gone 1-for-16 (.063) in six games for the Red Sox in 2019, making four starts at second base and one at shortstop.

Johnson, 28, is a left-handed pitcher who has appeared in four games in relief for Boston this season, going 1-0 with a 12.71 earned run average.

Lin, 25, was Pawtucket’s starting shortstop and leadoff hitter in the club’s opening day game at Syracuse on April 4, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base. One of only four position players in major league history born in Taiwan, the left-handed hitter has appeared in 62 games for Boston over the past two seasons.

Walden, 30, has made one appearance for the PawSox this season, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings April 4 at Syracuse.

The Red Sox opened their season with an 11-game road trip. So far, they have seven losses and two wins. They played four games against the Seattle Mariners and four against the Oakland A’s before losing to the Diamondbacks in their three-game series opener Friday.

The Red Sox play the Diamondbacks at 8:10 p.m. local time tonight and again Sunday before returning to Fenway for the home opener this Tuesday at 2:05 p.m.