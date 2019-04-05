UMaine baseball team plays home opener against league foe this weekend

MAINE vs. UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND BALTIMORE COUNTY

Time, site: Saturday, noon doubleheader, Sunday, noon; Mahaney Diamond, UMaine, Orono

Records: UMaine 2-21 (1-4 America East), UMBC 13-11 (1-5)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 43-17, UMaine 9-4 on 5/23/18

Key players, Maine: RF Hernen Sardinas (.270-2 homers-9 runs batted in), C Cody Pasic (.256-0-6), DH Colin Ridley (.246-1-4), 1B Joe Bramanti (.237-1-8), Danny Casals (.230-4-5), CF Jake Roper (.195-1-7); UMBC: RF Terence Pinkston (.391-4-19, 12 stolen bases), 3B Christian Torres (.370-3-26), CF Blaze O’Saben (.292-1-13), 1B Joey Goodwin (.269-1-19), C Colin Casey (.247-2-18), SS Andres Machado (.243-0-10)

Pitching matchups, UMaine: RH Nick Silva (1-4, 6.15 earned run average), RH Justin Courtney (0-1, 15.75), RH Cody Laweryson (0-3, 3.48); UMBC: RH Cooper Adams (0-0, 5.68), RH Nick Trabbachi (2-2, 5.65), RH Tanner Esposito (1-0, 6.17)

Game notes: This is an important early-season series because the Black Bears and Retrievers are at the bottom of the America East standings. Six of the seven teams qualify for the AE Tournament. These teams are going in opposite directions. UMBC has won eight in a row, while the Black Bears have lost four straight. UMBC won all three regular season meetings a year ago, but the Black Bears got a measure of revenge by eliminating the Retrievers in the America East Tournament. UMBC is coming off a 9-3 midweek win over a 22-9 Navy team coached by former Black Bear coach Paul Kostacopoulos. The Retrievers lead the conference in runs scored (159) and stolen bases (42), and is second in batting average (.271), while UMaine is last in all three categories with 55 runs, 15 stolen bases and a .192 average. All-AE players Sardinas and Casals have come alive of late, hitting .421 and .316 during their past five games, respectively.