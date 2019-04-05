Rosso leads Reading to win over Portland Sea Dogs

PORTLAND, Maine — Ramon Rosso allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Reading Fightin Phils over the Portland Sea Dogs in a 4-0 win on Thursday at Hadlock Field.

Rosso (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two.

In the top of the third, Reading took the lead on a double by Mickey Moniak that scored Grenny Cumana. The Fightin Phils then added two runs in the fourth and a run in the sixth. In the fourth, Austin Bossart hit a two-run single, while Arquimedes Gamboa hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Kyle Hart (0-1) went six innings, allowing four runs and nine hits while striking out 11 in the Eastern League game.