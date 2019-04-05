Portland Sea Dogs
April 05, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Rosso leads Reading to win over Portland Sea Dogs

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
PORTLAND, MAINE -- 08/27/18 -- Fans watch Sea Dogs baseball under the lights at Hadlock Field in Portland on Monday night. It was the first of three games against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the last home stand of the season. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Ramon Rosso allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Reading Fightin Phils over the Portland Sea Dogs in a 4-0 win on Thursday at Hadlock Field.

Rosso (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two.

In the top of the third, Reading took the lead on a double by Mickey Moniak that scored Grenny Cumana. The Fightin Phils then added two runs in the fourth and a run in the sixth. In the fourth, Austin Bossart hit a two-run single, while Arquimedes Gamboa hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Kyle Hart (0-1) went six innings, allowing four runs and nine hits while striking out 11 in the Eastern League game.


Comments

