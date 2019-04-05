York
April 05, 2019
York Latest News | CMP Corridor | Bangor Metro | Ferry Rates | Today's Paper
York

Discarded smoking materials started blaze that killed Maine fire captain

Courtesy of Erin Thomas | AP
Courtesy of Erin Thomas | AP
In this June 11, 2017, photo provided by Erin Thomas, Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes pulls a ladder on the scene of a structure fire in Somersworth N.H. Barnes died on March 1, 2019, while battling an apartment house fire.
The Associated Press

BERWICK, Maine — The state fire marshal in Maine says an apartment fire that killed a fire captain in March was started by improperly discarded smoking materials.

The fire marshal’s office announced the cause of the March 1 fire that killed Capt. Joel Barnes on Friday. Barnes died after becoming trapping in a third floor room in the Berwick building.

The Portland Press Herald reports investigators were unable to conclusively determine who discarded the smoking materials that caused the fire. Fire Marshal Joe Thomas says no charges are expected.

Barnes was believed to be the first firefighter to die in a fire in Maine in almost 40 years. He was fatally injured while shielding a colleague from flames. About 2,500 people attended a service to honor Barnes in Portland on March 10.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like