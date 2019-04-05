Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 40s throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Fred Bever | Maine Public Fred Bever | Maine Public

–The Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the Public Utilities Commission, the Land Use Planning Commission and state lawmakers all have their eyes on the controversial project, which would create a corridor through western Maine to transmit electricity from Canadian hydropower plants to Massachusetts.

But each group is reviewing different aspects of the project and each can affect how, when or whether the project is ultimately approved.

Here is your guide to understanding all that.

–As a procession of emergency responders followed the body of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell from Augusta to Millinocket on Thursday, many questions remained about his death — including why two wheels detached from a passing truck trailer and how common such wheel detachments are.

Donna Buttarazzi | York County Coast Star Donna Buttarazzi | York County Coast Star

–The town of Kennebunk will hold a meeting with members of the Parsons family next week after outcry from some members of the family and the public arose over the town’s plans to cut down and replace a number of the iconic Norway maple trees along Parsons Beach Road.

–The president of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is retiring after two-and-a-half years on the job, according to the hospital’s parent organization, Northern Light Health. Donna Russell-Cook has decided to retire for personal reasons, Northern Light Health said in a prepared statement.

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

–Nearly a year after the renowned pop artist Robert Indiana died at his Vinalhaven home, a piece of his artwork will be returning to the skyline of Rockland’s Main Street.

–Over the course of the week, a couple of BDN readers offered a few light-hearted mud season options for John Holyoke’s consideration.

Emily Burnham | BDN Emily Burnham | BDN

–It’s a big weekend at the movies, with the new remake of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” and the well-received new DC Comics movie “Shazam!” both hitting screens, as well as “The Best of Enemies,” a new drama starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell.

In other news…

Maine

Bucksport woman charged with murder in 2017 death of 2-year-old girl

First responders pay respects to Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell

Judge to decide whether the mother, stepfather of Marissa Kennedy will be tried together

Bangor

Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2019 tour to 2020, including Bangor concert in June

Old Town man who planned to rob his way to Mexico sentenced to 12½ years

Hampden woman sentenced to 5 years probation for sham marriage

Business

Divided Mainers weigh in on CMP’s $1B transmission project

Aroostook County biomass plant closures leave sawmills with lots of woody leftovers

Proposal to license more Maine lobstermen put off to next year

Politics

Veteran lawmaker introduces bill to overhaul Maine child welfare system

Group finds high bills, potential conflicts of interest in Maine’s legal defense system for the poor

Mills administration to place overdose reversal drug in public spaces

Opinion

Spilled milk issue seems to cry for a quick fix. But it’s complicated.

Early care and education is everyone’s business

Mills should stick with a budget free from tax increases

Sports

Maine duo ties for second at YMCA swimming national championships

UMaine baseball’s Justin Courtney to get first conference start in two years

UMaine baseball coach cracking down on his team’s dismal offense