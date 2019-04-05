State
April 05, 2019
State Latest News | State Trooper Killed | Bangor Metro | Stephen King | Today's Paper
State

Maine news you need to know for Friday

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A surfer slices across a wave at Higgins Beach in Scarborough on Thursday. The National Weather Service in Gray reported coastal wind gusts blowing up to 40mph and 5 to 8-foot seas.
By Lindsay Putnam

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 40s throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

There are a lot of different people reviewing CMP’s $1 billion transmission project

Fred Bever | Maine Public
Fred Bever | Maine Public
Kevin Ross, a rafting guide for Dead River Expeditions, points to a section of the Kennebec River Gorge where CMP proposes a major transmission line crossing. CMP originally planned to arc the line over an otherwise undeveloped seven mile stretch of the river, but later decided to bury the line.

–The Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the Public Utilities Commission, the Land Use Planning Commission and state lawmakers all have their eyes on the controversial project, which would create a corridor through western Maine to transmit electricity from Canadian hydropower plants to Massachusetts.

But each group is reviewing different aspects of the project and each can affect how, when or whether the project is ultimately approved.

Here is your guide to understanding all that.

Key question about Detective Campbell’s death: Why did wheels detach from logging trailer?

–As a procession of emergency responders followed the body of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell from Augusta to Millinocket on Thursday, many questions remained about his death — including why two wheels detached from a passing truck trailer and how common such wheel detachments are.

Neighbors ‘irate’ after town plans removal of century-old trees lining beach road

Donna Buttarazzi | York County Coast Star
Donna Buttarazzi | York County Coast Star
A number of these Norway maple trees along Parsons Beach Road are suffering from severe decay and disease, and must be removed, Kennebunk town officials say.

–The town of Kennebunk will hold a meeting with members of the Parsons family next week after outcry from some members of the family and the public arose over the town’s plans to cut down and replace a number of the iconic Norway maple trees along Parsons Beach Road.

Northern Light EMMC’s president is stepping down

–The president of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is retiring after two-and-a-half years on the job, according to the hospital’s parent organization, Northern Light Health. Donna Russell-Cook has decided to retire for personal reasons, Northern Light Health said in a prepared statement.

Robert Indiana’s famous ‘EAT’ sign returning to Rockland’s downtown

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Artist Robert Indiana stands across the street from the Farnsworth Art Museum where his EAT sign was illuminated, Friday, June 19, 2009, in Rockland. Indiana never saw the sculpture lit after it went up at the New York World's Fair in 1964. A day after being turned on, it was turned off because it was attracting hungry tourists who thought it was a restaurant, not a piece of art.

–Nearly a year after the renowned pop artist Robert Indiana died at his Vinalhaven home, a piece of his artwork will be returning to the skyline of Rockland’s Main Street.

Readers talk about what to do when the mud takes over

–Over the course of the week, a couple of BDN readers offered a few light-hearted mud season options for John Holyoke’s consideration.

Do this: The Weekender, April 5-7: I don’t want to be buried in a Pet Sematary

Emily Burnham | BDN
Emily Burnham | BDN

–It’s a big weekend at the movies, with the new remake of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” and the well-received new DC Comics movie “Shazam!” both hitting screens, as well as “The Best of Enemies,” a new drama starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell.

In other news…

Maine

Bucksport woman charged with murder in 2017 death of 2-year-old girl

First responders pay respects to Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell

Judge to decide whether the mother, stepfather of Marissa Kennedy will be tried together

Bangor

Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2019 tour to 2020, including Bangor concert in June

Old Town man who planned to rob his way to Mexico sentenced to 12½ years

Hampden woman sentenced to 5 years probation for sham marriage

Business

Divided Mainers weigh in on CMP’s $1B transmission project

Aroostook County biomass plant closures leave sawmills with lots of woody leftovers

Proposal to license more Maine lobstermen put off to next year

Politics

Veteran lawmaker introduces bill to overhaul Maine child welfare system

Group finds high bills, potential conflicts of interest in Maine’s legal defense system for the poor

Mills administration to place overdose reversal drug in public spaces

Opinion

Spilled milk issue seems to cry for a quick fix. But it’s complicated.

Early care and education is everyone’s business

Mills should stick with a budget free from tax increases

Sports

Maine duo ties for second at YMCA swimming national championships

UMaine baseball’s Justin Courtney to get first conference start in two years

UMaine baseball coach cracking down on his team’s dismal offense


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like