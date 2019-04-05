Highway reopened after tractor-trailer rollover in Portland

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Maine Turnpike northbound in Portland.

It happened between Exit 45 in South Portland and Exit 47 in Portland.

Both northbound lanes were blocked in the aftermath of the crash. The tractor-trailer overturned shortly after 6 a.m. A state police spokesman announced just after 11 a.m. that the highway was reopened and the crash site had been cleared.

Police: driver sent to hospital. No word on that person’s injuries. Leakage is gasoline. No other vehicles or people involved. Crews trying to right side truck. pic.twitter.com/v1KPLsUY4o — David Singer (@DavidWGME) April 5, 2019

Southbound traffic was not obstructed.

The Maine Turnpike Authority said traffic was diverted at Exit 44.

Police said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, but the extent of the person’s injuries were not specified. The truck did leak gasoline and crews came to the scene to clean up the spill.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, according to police.