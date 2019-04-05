Trump nominates Jovita Carranza to run Small Business Administration

President Donald Trump announced Thursday night that he will nominate Jovita Carranza, a Latina woman, as the head of the Small Business Administration.

Carranza, who comes from a family of Mexican immigrants, worked as the deputy administrator of that agency during the George W. Bush administration. In June 2017, Trump appointed her as U.S. Treasurer, which meant her signature was on the nation’s currency.

Carranza replaces outgoing SBA administrator Linda McMahon, who announced her resignation last week and will now work for a super PAC backing Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.