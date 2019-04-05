National Politics
April 05, 2019
National Politics

Trump nominates Jovita Carranza to run Small Business Administration

Jacquelyn Martin | AP
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, left, gives two thumbs up for U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza, right, as she is acknowledged by President Donald Trump at an event about taxes, Friday, June 29, 2018, in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Colby Itkowitz, Washington Post

President Donald Trump announced Thursday night that he will nominate Jovita Carranza, a Latina woman, as the head of the Small Business Administration.

Carranza, who comes from a family of Mexican immigrants, worked as the deputy administrator of that agency during the George W. Bush administration. In June 2017, Trump appointed her as U.S. Treasurer, which meant her signature was on the nation’s currency.

Carranza replaces outgoing SBA administrator Linda McMahon, who announced her resignation last week and will now work for a super PAC backing Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

 


