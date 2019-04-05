Celine Dion to hit the road for first US tour in more than a decade

Celine Dion is leaving Las Vegas to take on the world.

The entertainer will embark on her first tour in more than a decade, once she closes out her Las Vegas residency in June.

Her Courage World Tour kicks off in her native Quebec, Canada. The first show is slated for Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019, and, as of now, the tour concludes in Winnipeg on April 27, 2020. Dion will travel across the U.S. and Canada in between and arrives in Los Angeles at Staples Center on April 2, 2020.

Dion announced the news in a Facebook Live session on Wednesday, then added details of her road trip in a teaser video.

The teaser showed her commandeering a truck out of the Las Vegas Strip — with her glam squad as well as a few feathered and bedazzled entertainers in tow. But when the truck breaks down, she hitchhikes out of town with the divas of Frank Marino’s iconic drag show, who also announced their departure from the desert playground last summer.

The five-time Grammy winner has been performing in Las Vegas since 2003 in a residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum, a 4,300-seat arena built specifically to host her concerts. The superstar announced in September that her final show there will be June 8.

Tickets for her North American dates go on sale April 12, and members of Team Celine can grab tickets April 8.

All online ticket orders come with a CD copy of Dion’s upcoming album, also scheduled for release this fall.