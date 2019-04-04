Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the low-30s in the north to the mid-40s in the south.
More details emerge about Maine State Police trooper death
–Detective Ben Campbell was outside his cruiser at the site of a disabled vehicle south of the Coldbrook Road overpass at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when he was struck by a tire that had separated from the wheel of a logging truck, authorities said Wednesday.
“Bizarre is the only word I can think of,” Col. John Cote said. “It defies explanation.”
He was a new father who was about to turn 32
–Campbell, 31, of Millinocket, was sworn in as a Maine State Police trooper in August 2012 and spent much of his early career patrolling northern Penobscot County, according to past reporting by the BDN.
After five years on patrol, he was promoted to detective in August 2017 and assigned to the Maine State Police polygraph unit.
He was about to celebrate his birthday on Monday. He leaves behind his wife, Hilary, and a six-month-old son, Everett.
More than 20 Maine children have died since 2017 amid concerns about their safety
–Data from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services shows that 22 Maine children younger than 10 years old have died after the state’s child protective services system received concerns about abuse or neglect involving their families. Four were classified as homicides, but the circumstances involving some of the others alarmed the state’s child care ombudsman.
Feds approve Maine’s Medicaid expansion plan
–It means that the federal government will pay roughly 90 percent of expansion costs for the low-income adults already in the program and those joining in the future. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills started expanding the program in January using surplus Medicaid funds.
Here’s your chance to visit a black bear den next winter
–The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is rolling out a program that will offer people the chance to win day-in-the-life experiences with biologists and game wardens, including training K-9 dogs, a private tour of Maine Wildlife Park, visiting a black bear den and more.
Deals to turn Bucksport’s former mill site into a salmon farm, training academy near next steps
–The company that owns the former Verso Paper mill site expects to close deals within 60 days to sell portions of the 250-acre site for a proposed $250 million salmon farm and a Maine Maritime Academy training annex.
Do this: See ‘Elephant Man’ at Ten Bucks Theatre
–Ten Bucks Theatre Company makes a triumphant comeback from last summer’s disappointing “Macbeth” with a well executed and finely acted production of “The Elephant Man” at its new space in a former clothing store at the Bangor Mall.
“The Elephant Man” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Bangor Mall.
