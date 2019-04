Police said an 8-year-old boy and his dad were injured after they were hit by a car while walking to the school bus.

Police say the 47-year-old father and his son were hit just after 7 a.m. Wednesday in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Police said an 18-year-old was backing out of a driveway when he hit them.

The boy was seriously injured and the father suffered only minor injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.