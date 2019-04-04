Maine man accused of running illegal marijuana delivery service near school

Auburn police on Tuesday arrested a local man who they say ran an illegal marijuana delivery service out of his apartment near a high school.

Bruce Fournier, 43, of Auburn was charged with aggravated trafficking of marijuana, unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, criminal conspiracy and violating conditions of release, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday evening at Fournier’s apartment on Minot Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected illegal marijuana operation.

Officers placed an order with Fournier through an online service called B and B Delivery for 4 grams of hashish for $135, according to Auburn police. After receiving the hashish, police arrested Fournier at his apartment in a multi-unit building located within 1,000 feet of Edward Little High School and within 50 feet of the Snake Trail, a school-owned property and trail system that leads to the high school, Auburn police said.

During a search of his apartment, Auburn police said they seized more than 20 pounds of processed marijuana, 744 vials of hash oil, 23 Xanax pills, 62 Gabapentin pills, 62 psilocybin mushrooms, manufacturing equipment for processing hash oil and $2,600 in cash.

Fourier appeared Wednesday in 8th District Court in Lewiston, where Judge John Martin ordered his bail set at $5,000, according to the Sun Journal.

Fouriner’s attorney, Heidi Pushard, told the judge that Fournier has a medical marijuana card and experiences significant pain from back and neck issues, according to the Journal.

If released on bail from the Androscoggin County Jail, Fournier must not have any alcohol, illegal drugs or marijuana derivatives for which he can be searched at random.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected, Auburn police said.