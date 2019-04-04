Old Town man who planned to rob his way to Mexico sentenced to 12½ years

An Old Town man who told police he planned to rob his way to Mexico was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to 12½ years in prison for robbing a Milford store and an Orono bank last summer.

Richard F. Moloney, 43, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a total of $8,635 in restitution — $1,045 to the Country Road Store and $7,590 to Bangor Savings Bank.

Moloney pleaded guilty in September to one count each of interfering with commerce by robbery and bank robbery.

He was arrested June 15 at a Portland motel and charged in state court with the June 10 armed robbery of the MIilford store and the June 12 Orono bank robbery.

Moloney told investigators that he planned to rob his way to Mexico, according to court documents. He also admitted to spending the money on drugs.

Moloney admitted last year that he brandished a gun and demanded cash at the County Road Market, a Milford convenience store, on June 10. The clerk opened the register and set the tray that held cash and coins on the counter, and Moloney admitted that he fled on foot with the cash.

Moloney walked into the Bangor Savings Bank on Park Street in Orono on June 12 and passed the clerk a note that demanded money. He said in the note that he had a gun but did not brandish it, according to the prosecution version of the offense to which he pleaded guilty.

Moloney’s DNA was matched to DNA found on discarded sunglasses, a ski mask and white socks he had worn on his hands that were found near the bank, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

He has been held without bail since being charged in federal court in July.

Moloney faced up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Moloney is scheduled Friday to appear at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor in connection with an alleged strong-armed robbery on June 2 in Old Town in which $250 allegedly was stolen.

He most likely will be ordered to serve any sentence imposed in the state case at the same time as his federal sentence.

Requests for comments on Moloney’s case from defense attorney Logan Perkins and Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Lowell, who prosecuted the case, were not immediately returned Thursday.