Tractor-trailer toppled by wind in Aroostook County

MONTICELLO, Maine — The Maine State Police are responding to a tractor-trailer rollover on U.S. Route 1 on the northern border of Monticello.

Lt. Brian Harris of the Maine State Police confirmed Thursday evening that troopers are at the scene of the rollover but did not provide additional details.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while a crew worked to right the rig. The tractor-trailer is believed to have been tipped over by the extremely high winds that have hit Aroostook County for much of the day, forcing numerous road closures from Bridgewater to Caribou and Fort Fairfield.

This story originally appeared on The County.