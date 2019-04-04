Jail transport van crashes on Route 1 in Aroostook County

U.S. Route 1 near Bridgewater is closed following an early morning crash involving an Aroostook County Jail transport van.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at 9:30 a.m. that the crash involved a sheriff’s office transport van carrying inmates to court in Caribou. Sheriff Shawn Gillen stated there are multiple minor injuries at the crash scene.

“We have all the inmates and correctional staff at the hospital,” Gillen said. “There are injuries, but nothing life-threatening.”

The crash is believed to have occured in the Bunker Hill area of Bridgewater.

The Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency posted at 7:50 a.m. that the road, which serves as the main corridor for traffic between Houlton and Presque Isle, is closed and people should make other travel plans. Gillen reported at 9:30 a.m. that Route 1 was still shut down until police and road crews could clear the scene.

High winds in the area may have caused whiteout conditions. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, a wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. with northwest winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour expected in some areas.

More details were not immediately available. Numerous state police cruisers and ambulances from the Houlton area were spotted heading north to the scene around 8 a.m.

Aroostook County Emergency Management Director Darren Woods reported the crash involved several people.

This story will be updated.