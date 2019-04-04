Health
April 04, 2019
More Mainers caught the flu this season, but cases were less severe

David Goldman | AP
A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Feb. 7, 2018.
The Associated Press
Updated:

State statistics report that more Maine residents have come down with the flu this year, but fewer cases resulted in hospitalization.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that more than 8,000 Mainers have tested positive for the flu through March 30 in the 2018-2019 flu season and 880 have been hospitalized. The Portland Press Herald reports about 7,600 residents were sick with the flu last season, but more than 1,400 required hospitalizations.

Flu season generally runs from October through May and the worst months are often January, February and March.

Maine state epidemiologist Siiri Bennett said the predominant flu strain circulating this season is milder than last season’s strain.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports the flu vaccine was 47 percent effective at disease prevention this year.

 


Comments

