Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the 30s to 50s with snow in parts of the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

–Brewer’s school committee has agreed to a new graduation policy two months after teachers voiced their frustration that the city’s schools weren’t making large enough changes to abandon proficiency-based education and that they would bar students with special needs from participating in graduation with their classmates.

–A commission that oversees development in Maine’s Unorganized Territory, which covers about half of the state’s land mass, approved controversial new rules Tuesday governing where it will allow development.

–Stephen King stipulated that the original “Pet Sematary” be filmed in Maine, so Hollywood crews took to the Bangor and Ellsworth areas in 1988 to produce the film. They relied on the expertise of locals, who have plenty of memories of the summer and fall when a Hollywood production took over the area. The remake of “Pet Sematary,” notably not filmed in Maine, hits theaters this week.

–Regulators focused on wildlife habitat and scenic views Monday during the first day of weeklong hearings on Central Maine Power Co.’s proposed $1 billion hydropower corridor through western Maine to the Canadian border.

–If you like heat from peppers, add a few red pepper flakes or chipotle powder. If you are dedicated meat eaters, add a lot more sausage — garlic, sweet or hot Italian sausage, or kielbasa, even cutting them up in chunks after browning and distributing them through the cooked, seasoned lentils.

In other news …

Maine

Atlantic storm could hit Maine with fresh snow by Wednesday morning, forecasters say

Medical experts in Maine murder trial agree that 4-year-old died from abuse

Daughter of New York ballet stars sentenced for Maine burglaries

Business

Judge lets most of lawsuit move ahead in Poland Spring water case

Cianbro acquires 500-employee Connecticut construction firm

Waterville Goodwill back in business after water main break flooded basement

Politics

Under Mills, Maine is watching a regional effort to curb transportation emissions

House panel votes to subpoena former White House official over security clearances

Several 2020 Democrats report big first quarter cash hauls

Opinion

A fair hearing for referendum reform

The ‘best economy’ ever isn’t working for working people

Wednesday, April 3, 2019: Trust the permitting process, open Maine’s primaries, Girls’ Day at the State House

Sports

MPA plans to expand basketball commissioner’s role to support other sports

New lessee plans different type of racing, other activities at Unity Raceway

UMaine wide receiver from Old Town hopes a strong spring will lead to breakout season

