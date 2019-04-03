State
April 03, 2019
State Latest News | Spring Snow | Bangor Metro | Stephen King | Today's Paper
State

Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabor Degre | BDN
Oliver Hafford surfs a wave on the Souadabscook Stream in Hampden Tuesday afternoon. “This is the first time I was able to go kayaking on a river this year,” he said. The melting snow and recent rains have raised the water level in streams and rivers, so whitewater paddling enthusiasts started hitting the water to enjoy the sport.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the 30s to 50s with snow in parts of the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

After parents and teachers voice frustration, Brewer approves new graduation rules

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Brewer High School students work on a greenhouse effect lab in biology class in January.

–Brewer’s school committee has agreed to a new graduation policy two months after teachers voiced their frustration that the city’s schools weren’t making large enough changes to abandon proficiency-based education and that they would bar students with special needs from participating in graduation with their classmates.

New development rules could limit sprawl in Maine woods, or open the door to it

–A commission that oversees development in Maine’s Unorganized Territory, which covers about half of the state’s land mass, approved controversial new rules Tuesday governing where it will allow development.

As a remake hits theaters, Mainers remember the filming of the original ‘Pet Sematary’

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
Stephen King played a minister in a scene from the original "Pet Sematary."

–Stephen King stipulated that the original “Pet Sematary” be filmed in Maine, so Hollywood crews took to the Bangor and Ellsworth areas in 1988 to produce the film. They relied on the expertise of locals, who have plenty of memories of the summer and fall when a Hollywood production took over the area. The remake of “Pet Sematary,” notably not filmed in Maine, hits theaters this week.

How CMP’s $1 billion hydro project could affect habitat in a wild corner of Maine

–Regulators focused on wildlife habitat and scenic views Monday during the first day of weeklong hearings on Central Maine Power Co.’s proposed $1 billion hydropower corridor through western Maine to the Canadian border.

Make this: Lentils and sausage with stewed tomatoes

Sandy Oliver | BDN
Sandy Oliver | BDN
Lentils and Sausage with Stewed Tomatoes

–If you like heat from peppers, add a few red pepper flakes or chipotle powder. If you are dedicated meat eaters, add a lot more sausage — garlic, sweet or hot Italian sausage, or kielbasa, even cutting them up in chunks after browning and distributing them through the cooked, seasoned lentils.

In other news …

Maine

Atlantic storm could hit Maine with fresh snow by Wednesday morning, forecasters say 

Medical experts in Maine murder trial agree that 4-year-old died from abuse

Daughter of New York ballet stars sentenced for Maine burglaries 

Business

Judge lets most of lawsuit move ahead in Poland Spring water case

Cianbro acquires 500-employee Connecticut construction firm

Waterville Goodwill back in business after water main break flooded basement 

Politics

Under Mills, Maine is watching a regional effort to curb transportation emissions 

House panel votes to subpoena former White House official over security clearances 

Several 2020 Democrats report big first quarter cash hauls 

Opinion

A fair hearing for referendum reform 

The ‘best economy’ ever isn’t working for working people 

Wednesday, April 3, 2019: Trust the permitting process, open Maine’s primaries, Girls’ Day at the State House 

Sports

MPA plans to expand basketball commissioner’s role to support other sports

New lessee plans different type of racing, other activities at Unity Raceway

UMaine wide receiver from Old Town hopes a strong spring will lead to breakout season

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.



Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like