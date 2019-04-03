Fire causes extensive damage to Waldoboro home

A blaze, initially reported as a chimney fire, caused substantial damage to a Waldoboro home on Tuesday evening.

Waldoboro fire Chief Paul Smeltzer said the fire department was dispatched for a chimney fire but while crews were en route, they received reports of a structure fire.

Smeltzer said one room of the single-floor structure on Old Route 1 received extensive damage, with other rooms experiencing significant heat and smoke damage.

Smeltzer said flames were visible inside the home when the first crews arrived at the scene.

“The fire appears to have self vented out the side window at which point flames became visible outside of the building,” Smeltzer said.

Smeltzer said fire crews started with an exterior attack, with a group ready at the door, to make entry and continue working to extinguish the fire once things cooled down inside.

Firefighting efforts were started with one apparatus from Waldoboro Fire Department, with a vehicle from Warren showing up next and providing water supply to the scene, according to Smeltzer.

Lincoln County Communications paged the Waldoboro Fire Department around 7:45 p.m.

Also responding to the scene were crews from the Cushing, Friendship and Warren fire departments in addition to units from Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services and the Waldoboro Police Department.

Nobleboro Fire Department was called on for station coverage of Waldoboro’s fire station.