April 03, 2019
Woman who died in Oxford County crash has been identified

Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

The woman who died in a car crash in Oxford Tuesday morning has been identified.

Lisa Leary, 52, of Otisfield was driving a 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio along Gore Road near the Oxford-Otisfield townline about 8 a.m. when her vehicle left the road on the right side, rolled over and struck a boulder, according to the Sun Journal.

A passerby spotted the crash and alerted first responders, but Leary died at the scene, the Journal reports.

The Maine State Police are reconstructing the crash to determine its cause, according to the Journal.

 



