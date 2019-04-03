Mid-Maine
Driver injured after flipping 1987 Porsche in Oxford County

Courtesy of Chuck Blaquiere via CBS 13
Donald J. Stanford was issued a summons for speeding and operating under the influence after he crashed his 1987 Porsche in Norway on Tuesday evening.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

A driver was hospitalized Tuesday after he rolled his Porsche in Norway.

Donald J. Stanford, 61, of Waterford was driving his 1987 Porsche on Harrison Road about 5 p.m. when he rolled the car over on a curve in the road and ended up in a ditch, according to the Sun Journal.

Stanford was able to remove himself from the Porsche, and he was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway with unknown injuries, the Journal reports.

Stanford was issued summonses for speeding and operating under the influence, according to the Journal.

 



