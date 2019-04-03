5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

DEER ISLE — The Deer Isle Artists Association will present the fifth ART matters 4 session with featured artists Carole Ann Fer, Katy Helman and Leslie Miller Landrigan at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Deer Isle Artists Association Gallery, 15 Main St. The April ART matters 4 session, “Altered Surfaces,” focuses on artists who work in different media but fashion their surfaces in striking ways. Artists will bring examples of their work and discuss it with each other, then the audience will join in. DIAA Board Member Hub White will serve as moderator. A reception follows with 44 North Coffee, tea and homemade cake.

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Peninsula Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner and Casino Night will be held 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Mainescape’s Green House, 48 South St. Tickets can be purchased at www.bluehillpeninsula.org and include food, drink and table games. Additional raffle tickets are available for purchase. Tickets available online by April 4 for $35/member, $55 with guest, $50/non-members, $75 with guest. Tickets purchased at the door: $40/members, $70 with guest, $60/non-members, $90 with guest. Ticket price includes food, beverages and table games. For more information or to become a sponsor, visit our website at www.bluehillpeninsula.org or call the BHPCoC at 374-3242.

SURRY — Blue Hill Heritage Trust will have a guided walk with trust volunteer and Maine Master Naturalist Susan Guilford at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Carter Nature Preserve Phenology Trail, which is a part of the Schoodic Institute’s Downeast Phenology Trail Network. Learn about the global research being done on migratory birds, the important data being collected around the region and most importantly how you can help. This event is free, please call BHHT to register at 374-5118.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum will hold a painting class for kids 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at 4 Herrick Road. Come paint luminous feathers with local artist Erika Rosso. You could sketch your own feather or use a template to get started. Then, with a limited palette of translucent watercolors, create a luminosity effect on your feathers. For kids 8 and above, $5 material fee/free for members. For more information and registration, contact us at 244 755 or info@wendellgilleymuseum.org.

BUCKSPORT — The annual Bridge the Gap Race will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Fort Knox, Prospect. The races will start at Fort Knox in Prospect, and cross the stunning Penobscot Narrows Bridge. The 10-Miler tours Verona Island from west to east, while the 3-Miler follows the scenic river walk. Both races finish on Main Street in the heart of downtown. Registration is limited, sign up at http://bridgethegap.crowathletics.com/.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.