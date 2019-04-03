Former US Rep. Poliquin: Ranked-choice voting a ‘scam’

WATERVILLE, Maine — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin says ranked voting is a “scam” introduced by Democratic activists to ensure that liberals are elected.

Poliquin said the ranked-choice system aimed at ensuring a majority victor means that winning an election is about “how you game the system.”

Poliquin had the most first-place votes in November.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

Democrat Jared Golden ultimately won the election by a narrow margin when trailing candidates were eliminated and their supporters’ second-place votes were counted during a second round of tabulations.

The Morning Sentinel reports that Poliquin blamed out-of-state interests and money for the successful ranked-choice voting referendum.

Poliquin has largely kept a low profile since his election loss but he spoke Tuesday at Colby College. The event was sponsored by Colby Republicans, a student organization.