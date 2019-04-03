Old Town location is 2nd Maine Tim Hortons to close in 2 weeks

The Tim Hortons on Stillwater Avenue in Old Town has closed.

Maine’s Department of Labor on Wednesday confirmed that the coffee and doughnut chain’s Old Town location had closed this week.

The news comes less than two weeks after the Newport Tim Hortons also abruptly closed.

The closure leaves 11 locations in Maine for the coffee and doughnut chain, which originated in Canada, where the majority of its stores still are located. Presently, nine of the 11 locations are in Penobscot and Aroostook counties, with one in Kennebec and one in Washington.

The number of Tim Hortons locations in Maine has fallen sharply in recent years.

In 2012, there were 25 Tim Hortons locations in the state. In 2013, locations in Rockland, Augusta, Portland, Skowhegan and Lewiston closed. In November 2015, six locations in Maine closed — two each in South Portland and Auburn, and one each in Lewiston and Augusta. An Ellsworth store closed in 2017. Tim Hortons closed around 14 percent of its U.S. locations between 2015 and 2018, according to Bloomberg News.