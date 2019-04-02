Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Alt weekly Portland Phoenix suspends publication, seeks ways to reboot
–The Portland Phoenix has suspended publication and its leaders are seeking ways to reboot the 20-year-old alternative weekly newspaper.
“We’ve got to restructure. We just didn’t have enough ads to support the paper,” Publisher Mark Guerringue said late Monday afternoon.
A Hancock County restaurant may stop serving lunch since it can’t find housing for workers
–Islesford Dock Restaurant and Gallery of Little Cranberry Island will likely forgo lunch during its summer season unless it finds housing for eight of its approximately 40 workers. The restaurant’s general manager made a public appeal on Facebook late last week seeking housing leads. It’s the latest example of a Hancock County business turning its focus to the area’s shortage of available, affordable housing.
The legal fight over Poland Spring water will continue
–A federal judge dumped Vermont from a multi-state lawsuit that alleges Nestle is wrongly advertising its bottled water as “spring water” when none of it comes from the original spring from which the Poland Spring name derives. The case will continue to wind its way through the court system.
An MDI native is now head of the Maine Marine Patrol
–Jay Carroll took over Monday as colonel of the Maine Marine Patrol, the state law enforcement agency charged with enforcing fisheries law, including restrictions on how lobster gear is configured and catch limits on the state’s lucrative baby eels.
Many major league players swing baseball bats made by this Maine company
–Dove Tail Bats has grown from modest beginnings in 2010 to one of approximately 35 bat manufacturers certified by Major League Baseball.
In other news …
Maine
A rural Maine town will now let businesses sell glasses of beer
Gouldsboro man who was known for mentoring young farmers dies at 82
Maine 4-year-old suffered as many as 20 head injuries, prosecutor says
Bangor
Suspect in Bangor credit union robbery arrested in Connecticut
Penobscot County Jail guards sexually harassed their co-workers and kept their jobs
Hampden road project will disrupt traffic, but results will be ‘huge’
Politics
Bill to ban Native American mascots at Maine schools narrowly clears legislative hurdle
Susan Collins goes to bat for parts of ACA
As poll shows public disapproval, foes of $1 billion CMP hydro project take fight to State House
Opinion
Abortion access shouldn’t be limited by financial status
Local sales tax option would mean more local control
Lack of justice is nothing new for black community
Sports
Former UMaine recruit signs with NHL’s Islanders
It was a great season for Maine high school and college basketball
Here’s what BDN readers have to say about UMaine hockey and coach Red Gendron
