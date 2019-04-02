Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Jake Bleiberg | BDN Jake Bleiberg | BDN

–The Portland Phoenix has suspended publication and its leaders are seeking ways to reboot the 20-year-old alternative weekly newspaper.

“We’ve got to restructure. We just didn’t have enough ads to support the paper,” Publisher Mark Guerringue said late Monday afternoon.

–Islesford Dock Restaurant and Gallery of Little Cranberry Island will likely forgo lunch during its summer season unless it finds housing for eight of its approximately 40 workers. The restaurant’s general manager made a public appeal on Facebook late last week seeking housing leads. It’s the latest example of a Hancock County business turning its focus to the area’s shortage of available, affordable housing.

Courtesy of Brett Weinstein Courtesy of Brett Weinstein

–A federal judge dumped Vermont from a multi-state lawsuit that alleges Nestle is wrongly advertising its bottled water as “spring water” when none of it comes from the original spring from which the Poland Spring name derives. The case will continue to wind its way through the court system.

–Jay Carroll took over Monday as colonel of the Maine Marine Patrol, the state law enforcement agency charged with enforcing fisheries law, including restrictions on how lobster gear is configured and catch limits on the state’s lucrative baby eels.

Ernie Clark | BDN Ernie Clark | BDN

–Dove Tail Bats has grown from modest beginnings in 2010 to one of approximately 35 bat manufacturers certified by Major League Baseball.

In other news …

Maine

A rural Maine town will now let businesses sell glasses of beer

Gouldsboro man who was known for mentoring young farmers dies at 82

Maine 4-year-old suffered as many as 20 head injuries, prosecutor says

Bangor

Suspect in Bangor credit union robbery arrested in Connecticut

Penobscot County Jail guards sexually harassed their co-workers and kept their jobs

Hampden road project will disrupt traffic, but results will be ‘huge’

Politics

Bill to ban Native American mascots at Maine schools narrowly clears legislative hurdle

Susan Collins goes to bat for parts of ACA

As poll shows public disapproval, foes of $1 billion CMP hydro project take fight to State House

Opinion

Abortion access shouldn’t be limited by financial status

Local sales tax option would mean more local control

Lack of justice is nothing new for black community

Sports

Former UMaine recruit signs with NHL’s Islanders

It was a great season for Maine high school and college basketball

Here’s what BDN readers have to say about UMaine hockey and coach Red Gendron

