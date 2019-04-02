State
April 02, 2019
State

Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Gabor Degre | BDN
Veronica Smith of Bangor casts her line into the water of the Narramissic River in Orland Monday, the first day of open water fishing season in Maine. Smith and her sister were hoping to flyfish, but they decided it was too windy for that. Although they didn’t catch anything and got a bit cold they made plans to come back.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Alt weekly Portland Phoenix suspends publication, seeks ways to reboot

Jake Bleiberg | BDN
A newspaper box offering copies of the Portland Phoenix is seen in this BDN file photo.

–The Portland Phoenix has suspended publication and its leaders are seeking ways to reboot the 20-year-old alternative weekly newspaper.

“We’ve got to restructure. We just didn’t have enough ads to support the paper,” Publisher Mark Guerringue said late Monday afternoon.

A Hancock County restaurant may stop serving lunch since it can’t find housing for workers

–Islesford Dock Restaurant and Gallery of Little Cranberry Island will likely forgo lunch during its summer season unless it finds housing for eight of its approximately 40 workers. The restaurant’s general manager made a public appeal on Facebook late last week seeking housing leads. It’s the latest example of a Hancock County business turning its focus to the area’s shortage of available, affordable housing.

The legal fight over Poland Spring water will continue

Courtesy of Brett Weinstein
A pile of Poland Spring water bottles.

–A federal judge dumped Vermont from a multi-state lawsuit that alleges Nestle is wrongly advertising its bottled water as “spring water” when none of it comes from the original spring from which the Poland Spring name derives. The case will continue to wind its way through the court system.

An MDI native is now head of the Maine Marine Patrol

–Jay Carroll took over Monday as colonel of the Maine Marine Patrol, the state law enforcement agency charged with enforcing fisheries law, including restrictions on how lobster gear is configured and catch limits on the state’s lucrative baby eels.

Many major league players swing baseball bats made by this Maine company

Ernie Clark | BDN
Adam Hunt of Willimantic sands a bat down to the desired size at Dove Tail Bats in Shirley.

–Dove Tail Bats has grown from modest beginnings in 2010 to one of approximately 35 bat manufacturers certified by Major League Baseball.

In other news …

Maine

A rural Maine town will now let businesses sell glasses of beer

Gouldsboro man who was known for mentoring young farmers dies at 82 

Maine 4-year-old suffered as many as 20 head injuries, prosecutor says 

Bangor

Suspect in Bangor credit union robbery arrested in Connecticut

Penobscot County Jail guards sexually harassed their co-workers and kept their jobs

Hampden road project will disrupt traffic, but results will be ‘huge’ 

Politics

Bill to ban Native American mascots at Maine schools narrowly clears legislative hurdle 

Susan Collins goes to bat for parts of ACA

As poll shows public disapproval, foes of $1 billion CMP hydro project take fight to State House 

Opinion

Abortion access shouldn’t be limited by financial status

Local sales tax option would mean more local control 

Lack of justice is nothing new for black community 

Sports

Former UMaine recruit signs with NHL’s Islanders 

It was a great season for Maine high school and college basketball

Here’s what BDN readers have to say about UMaine hockey and coach Red Gendron 

