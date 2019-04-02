Feds to give Maine $900K for debris removal from 2017 wind storm

The federal government said the Maine Department of Transportation will receive more than $900,000 to pay for the cost of debris removal necessitated by a severe fall storm in 2017.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing the Department of Transportation with $926,980 for costs incurred during the storm and flooding, which happened from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 of that year. The agency said the aid represents the federal portion of the cost share for the work, which totaled $1.2 million.

Thirteen counties in the state received a presidential disaster declaration due to the extent of the damage the storm and flooding caused. FEMA said it has obligated more than $7.3 million to the state as a result of damages from the declaration.