April 02, 2019
Feds to give Maine $900K for debris removal from 2017 wind storm

Alexa Maslowski | CBS 13
The federal government will provide $900,000 to the Maine Department of Transportation to cover costs related to the late October 2017 wind storm that left hundreds of thousands of Mainers without power and caused widespread damage.
The Associated Press
The federal government said the Maine Department of Transportation will receive more than $900,000 to pay for the cost of debris removal necessitated by a severe fall storm in 2017.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing the Department of Transportation with $926,980 for costs incurred during the storm and flooding, which happened from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 of that year. The agency said the aid represents the federal portion of the cost share for the work, which totaled $1.2 million.

Thirteen counties in the state received a presidential disaster declaration due to the extent of the damage the storm and flooding caused. FEMA said it has obligated more than $7.3 million to the state as a result of damages from the declaration.

 


