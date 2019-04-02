State
April 02, 2019
Conservationists say Greenland salmon harvest still too high

Courtesy of Jonathan Carr | Atlantic Salmon Federation
A wild Atlantic salmon is seen in the waters off west Greenland.
The Associated Press

A conservation group in Maine and Canada said it’s concerned about a recent uptick in the harvest of wild Atlantic salmon off Greenland.

Atlantic salmon are extensively farmed, but the wild fishery has dwindled with the species population, and commercial harvest of the fish is largely shut down. However, Greenland retains an active fishery, as salmon fishing is important for subsistence in the vast, isolated country.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation said it’s “surprised and disappointed” by recent catch statistics from Greenland that show its 2018 salmon catch was more than 88,000 pounds. The group said the harvest is twice the amount allowed under a deal it brokered with the North Atlantic Salmon Fund and the Greenland fishermen’s union last year.

Atlantic salmon are considered endangered in the United States.

 


