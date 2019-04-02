New England
April 02, 2019
New England Latest News | Penobscot County Jail | Bangor Metro | Hampden Roads | Today's Paper
New England

NH authorities issue warrant for man in 2018 shooting death

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

New Hampshire authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the shooting death of a woman last year in Rochester.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said the warrant was issued on charges of second-degree murder for 19-year-old Justin Belanger. He’s serving a sentence in Maine on an unrelated charge, and he’s scheduled to be released on April 5. It wasn’t immediately known if Belanger had an attorney who could address the New Hampshire charges.

Authorities said 24-year-old Billy Ahearn of Rochester was shot while walking last June. She died of a single gunshot wound.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like