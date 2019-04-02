Firefighters in small Maine town douse 2nd fire in 3 days

A fire from a wood pellet stove was extinguished in Jefferson on Monday evening before it could spread through a two-story home in Jefferson.

The fire started in a wood pellet stove in the corner of the Hilltop Drive home’s living room, according to Jefferson fire Chief Walter Morris.

Morris said the exhaust vent from the pellet stove appears to have been installed too close to the side of the building, leading to the fire.

Morris said the family was home at the time of the fire, and an occupant of the house was transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta with smoke inhalation.

“Paramedics evaluated them on scene and decided to transport them,” Morris said.

Jefferson fire Capt. Chris Rigaud was the first on scene, according to Morris, who said flames were visible from the back of the house when first responders arrived.

“The fire was knocked down with a couple of fire extinguishers,” Morris said.

Morris said damage from the fire was mostly limited to the exterior of the home with smoke inside cleared out by fans.

Firefighters checked the home’s interior for carbon monoxide and flames with at thermal camera before clearing the scene, according to Morris.

Lincoln County Communications paged out the Jefferson Fire Department around 9:15 p.m.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Alna, Newcastle, Somerville and Whitefield fire departments were also paged to the scene, but were released once the fire was contained and extinguished.