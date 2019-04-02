Daughter of New York ballet stars sentenced for Maine burglaries

The daughter of a prominent New York City ballet couple will serve 72 hours of community service as part of an alternative sentencing program for a string a burglaries she and her boyfriend committed in Camden two years ago.

Talicia Martins, 22, now of New Haven, Connecticut, received the sentence last week after successfully completing a yearlong deferred disposition for a single theft charge, according to court documents. Jacob Flanagan, 21, of New York, New York, received no jail time in his sentencing last week, but was ordered to pay a $400 fine for a single criminal trespassing charge.

Martins and Flanagan were arrested in August 2017 on burglary charges for breaking into and stealing from three Camden businesses.

As part of the sentencing agreement reached last year, Martins and Flanagan were required to participate in substance use counseling, refrain from alcohol and drug use, not commit any criminal activity and pay a monthly $25 administrative fee.

By successfully completing her end of the agreement, the two burglary charges against Martins were dismissed and a third burglary charge was lowered a theft charge. Likewise, two of the burglary charges against Flanagan were also dismissed and a third was lowered to a charge of criminal trespassing.

Martins is scheduled to begin her 72-hour alternative sentencing program in October, according to court records. Her sentence also includes one year of probation, according to District Attorney Natasha Irving.

The Maine Alternative Sentencing Program allows certain defendants convicted of a crime to avoid jail time by completing their sentences at a camp where they participate in community service and educational programming.

Irving said Martins was a good candidate for this program because the crime she committed was fueled by a heroin addiction for which she has since received inpatient and outpatient treatment. Irving said even 72 hours in jail could have had a negative impact on the progress Martins has made.