Border Patrol seizes $48K of marijuana in Aroostook County

A U.S. Border Patrol agent on Saturday seized $48,000 worth of marijuana after a vehicle check in Houlton.

The driver, who was not a medical marijuana caregiver and had an expired Maine medical marijuana program card, admitted to the agent to possessing 5.3 pounds of marijuana, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Under Maine’s medical marijuana program, patients can possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana or up to six marijuana plants. Recreational use of marijuana was legalized in Maine by referendum in November 2016, but still remains illegal under federal law.

The marijuana was seized and the driver was released pending further investigation, according to Customs and Border Protection.

“Although Maine has very strict marijuana possession guidelines, marijuana possession is still against federal law,” Houlton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said. “When our agents become aware of a federal law violation they have a duty to act and will continue to do so.”