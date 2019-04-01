Kansas man accused of robbing Saco hotel at gunpoint

A Kansas man was arrested Monday morning in connection with an armed robbery at a Saco hotel.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Cody Lott, 36, was charged with Class A robbery.

A suspect, who police later identified as Lott, allegedly went into the Ramada Hotel on North Street about 5:19 p.m. Sunday and brandished a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money, according to the Press Herald. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

About 9 a.m. Monday, a man fitting the suspect’s description was spotted on Main Street in Biddeford. A short time later, Lott was taken into custody by Biddeford police, the Press Herald reports.

Lott is being held on $5,000 bail at the York County Jail in Alfred.