Woman crashes car into Waterville church

An elderly woman who suffered a “medical issue” while driving crashed into a Waterville church on Sunday morning.

The 70-something woman was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of the Blessed Hope Church on Pleasant Street when she crashed into the side of the church, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

A Waterville police sergeant told the Sentinel that the woman, who was not identified because she wasn’t charged with a crime, likely suffered a “medical issue” at the time of the crash.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Thayer Center for Health on North Street.

The church was only minimally damaged, the Sentinel reports.