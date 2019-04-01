Waterville man who allegedly threatened Google charged with violating protection order

A Waterville man, who made a cross-country trip from Maine to California to confront Google because his YouTube channel was disabled, was arrested last week after police say he violated a protection order.

Kyle Long, 33, allegedly went to an apartment where his wife was staying with family, made demands and then used a rock to break the rear window on her SUV early Thursday morning, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Long was arrested on charges of violating a protection-from-abuse order and criminal mischief, both of which carry a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine, the Sentinel reports.

His wife took out a protection-from-abuse order against him early last week, police told the Sentinel.

Long made national headlines last month after he was arrested in Mountain View, California, where police say he intended to confront executives at Google’s headquarters.

Long was reportedly upset over his belief that the company had taken down his YouTube channel, but his wife told BuzzFeed News that she had deleted his account over concern about his mental state.

“I just didn’t tell him it was me taking it down because I didn’t want him losing his s—- in front of my kids,” his wife told BuzzFeed. “He was mad initially, but I said I didn’t know what happened.”

YouTube is owned by Google.

Santa Clara County district attorney’s office later declined to prosecute Long on charges of criminal threatening, saying his “behavior was disturbing but did not meet the elements of a chargeable crime.”

Long’s father, Kevin Long, told the San Francisco Chronicle that his son planned to end world hunger by making a YouTube video and collecting money from the pageviews. His father said Kyle Long suffers from bipolar disorder and likely was experiencing a manic episode when he created the video.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.