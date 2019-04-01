Upton man’s body found inside burnt home

UPTON, Maine — Fire officials say a 79-year-old man’s body was discovered in his Maine home over the weekend following a fire.
Upton authorities say Norman Mercier died after a wood stove and his living room went up in flames.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office says heavy smoke went throughout the home and the fire extinguished itself because of a lack of oxygen.
Friends became concerned after not seeing Mercier in a few days and called the police.
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office found Mercier’s body in his living room.
