Upton man’s body found inside burnt home

UPTON, Maine — Fire officials say a 79-year-old man’s body was discovered in his Maine home over the weekend following a fire.

Upton authorities say Norman Mercier died after a wood stove and his living room went up in flames.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office says heavy smoke went throughout the home and the fire extinguished itself because of a lack of oxygen.

Friends became concerned after not seeing Mercier in a few days and called the police.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office found Mercier’s body in his living room.